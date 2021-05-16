Country to have 200 crore vaccine doses by December: Scindia

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said vaccination was the only way to tackle coronavirus, and 200 crore vaccine doses, enough for all, would be made available in India by December.

He said that even if the current situation was very challenging, the virus could be eliminated if everyone came together to give a united fight against it.

Speaking to reporters here, Scindia said, ''Vaccination is the only way to deal with coronavirus. The country will have 200 crore vaccines by December, which will be sufficient for all. The Centre and states are constantly working in this direction.'' Along with the urban areas, vaccination will also start in rural parts shortly, he added.

Scindia said talks were being held with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on a daily basis over the COVID-19 situation and everyone was working in a team spirit to make oxygen and Remdesivir available in sufficient quantity.

Preparations should now start to deal with the third wave of COVID-19, the former Union minister said.

Scindia, Chouhan and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and others attended a meeting of the crisis management committee here, which took stock of the coronavirus situation in Gwalior and Chambal region.

The Centre had on Thursday said that over two billion doses will be made available in the country in five months between August and December, enough to vaccinate the entire population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)