Left Menu

Country to have 200 crore vaccine doses by December: Scindia

BJPs Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said vaccination was the only way to tackle coronavirus, and 200 crore vaccine doses, enough for all, would be made available in India by December.He said that even if the current situation was very challenging, the virus could be eliminated if everyone came together to give a united fight against it.Speaking to reporters here, Scindia said, Vaccination is the only way to deal with coronavirus.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:52 IST
Country to have 200 crore vaccine doses by December: Scindia

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said vaccination was the only way to tackle coronavirus, and 200 crore vaccine doses, enough for all, would be made available in India by December.

He said that even if the current situation was very challenging, the virus could be eliminated if everyone came together to give a united fight against it.

Speaking to reporters here, Scindia said, ''Vaccination is the only way to deal with coronavirus. The country will have 200 crore vaccines by December, which will be sufficient for all. The Centre and states are constantly working in this direction.'' Along with the urban areas, vaccination will also start in rural parts shortly, he added.

Scindia said talks were being held with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on a daily basis over the COVID-19 situation and everyone was working in a team spirit to make oxygen and Remdesivir available in sufficient quantity.

Preparations should now start to deal with the third wave of COVID-19, the former Union minister said.

Scindia, Chouhan and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and others attended a meeting of the crisis management committee here, which took stock of the coronavirus situation in Gwalior and Chambal region.

The Centre had on Thursday said that over two billion doses will be made available in the country in five months between August and December, enough to vaccinate the entire population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said.This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipate...

Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue.The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a maj...

Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.Kamrup Metropolitan reporte...

Algeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said on Sunday. Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed with full a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021