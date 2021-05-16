Chemist shop owners, staff, urge Delhi govt to vaccinate them on priority

Left Menu

As chemist shops are open during the Covid-19 lockdown, their owners and staff have urged the Delhi government to declare them as Covid warriors and vaccinate them on priority.

As chemist shops are open during the Covid-19 lockdown, their owners and staff have urged the Delhi government to declare them as Covid warriors and vaccinate them on priority.

"We have been delivering medicines to people at their doorsteps. Our staffs are at risk of contracting the infection," Brij Mohan Aggarwal, a chemist shop owner in the national capital, told ANI. "We request the Delhi government to declare the chemist shop owners and staff as COVID warriors and vaccinate them on priority so that the chance of COVID infection among them is reduced," he said.

Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 infections, which was again extended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for one more week till May 24. Only essential services including chemist shops are allowed to function during the lockdown.

According to the health bulletin by the Delhi government, the national capital witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The national capital reported 262 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi has mounted to 21,506, while the cumulative fatality rate has increased to 1.55 per cent.

The total case count in the city stands at 13,93,867, including 62,783 active cases. (ANI)

