Palestinian official alleges Israeli war crimes

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki is accusing Israel of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and carrying out a policy of “apartheid” in Jerusalem.

Al-Malki told a high-level emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Sunday that “there are no words that can describe the horrors that our people are enduring,” listing families and children and infants killed by Israeli airstrikes.

“Israel is killing Palestinians in Gaza, one family at a time,” he said. “Israel is trying to uproot Palestinians from Jerusalem. It's expelling families, one home, neighborhood at a time. Israel is executing our people, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.” The Palestinian minister then challenged the Security Council -- which has remained silent on the escalating violence because of the opposition of Israel's ally the United States to issue a statement -- asking: “How many Palestinians killed is enough for a condemnation? What is the threshold of outrage?” Al-Malki urged the Security Council: “Act now to end the aggression and assaults on our people, our homes, our land. Act now so freedom can prevail, not apartheid.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)