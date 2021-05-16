Left Menu

Congress urges PM Modi to provide Rs 6000 per month to poor in states under lockdown

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide Rs 6,000 per month to the poor and needy in various states under lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:24 IST
Congress urges PM Modi to provide Rs 6000 per month to poor in states under lockdown
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide Rs 6,000 per month to the poor and needy in various states under lockdown. He said that in view of the ongoing pandemic and the lockdowns, "poor, daily wagers and the marginalised sections" of the society have been rendered unemployed, resulting in their "incomes dwindling and them not being able to provide for and feed their family".

"The Congress President has suggested that the centre should provide free food grains to the needy and give Rs 6000 per month to all the jobless people. In view of the above-mentioned condition of the poor and downtrodden due to the ongoing pandemic, I shall request that at least to start with you may give serious thought to the suggestion of the Congress President that the Central Government should resort to direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per month in the bank accounts of all the eligible poor people of the States under lockdown, including the State of West Bengal," Chowdhury said. He added that this will not only mitigate the sufferings of the millions of poor "but it is good economics as well because it will have a multiplier effect on the economy."

On Saturday Chowdhury had said Prime Minister Modi should address the nation immediately in view of "exponential surge" in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the situation. The Congress leader had said the situation appears to be "spiralling out of control".

"The Prime Minister of India should instill confidence into the people. Should not hesitate to resort to any option including strict lockdown," he had tweeted. Chowdhury had on Friday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to call an early meeting of the Public Accounts Committee to deliberate upon the pandemic situation and the government's COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Earlier, he had written another letter to Birla and President Ram Nath Kovind requesting them to convene a special session of the Parliament to discuss the health emergency due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said.This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipate...

Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue.The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a maj...

Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.Kamrup Metropolitan reporte...

Algeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said on Sunday. Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed with full a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021