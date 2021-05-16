Blinken discusses Gaza in call with Qatar foreign minister -Doha

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed developments in Gaza during a phone call with Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, on Sunday, the Qatari foreign ministry said.

"During the call, they discussed the recent Israeli attacks on worshippers at the Al Aqsa Compound and the attack on the besieged Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a statement. Al-Thani stressed during the call "the need for urgent action by the international community to stop the repeated brutal Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque", the ministry said.

Al-Thani also held a phone call on Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, in which they reviewed "bilateral cooperation relations and developments in Palestine," the Qatari foreign ministry said in a separate statement. Qatar and Egypt have been making efforts to restore calm amid Israeli-Palestinian violence. The truce efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have so far offered no sign of progress. The United States sent an envoy to the region and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.

