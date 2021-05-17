Groom, kin booked for violation of COVID protocols

Police here booked a groom, his family members and relatives for allegedly violating the coronavirus protocols by holding a dance party. Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh on Sunday said they had got information on May 13 that during a “tilak” ceremony of Chandrashekhar, a dance party was held and a crowd had gathered. When the matter was probed, it was found that Chandrashekhar, his father Madanlal, brother Sunil, other family members and relatives violated Section 144 of the CrPC and COVID protocols as the programme was held till late night, the SP said. The SP said more than the permissible number of people had attended the programme and social distancing norms were also violated. As per the COVID norms, not more than 100 persons are allowed to attend any outdoor event and in this case, more than 100 people had gathered, police said. The SP said a case has been registered against Chandrashekhar, his father Madanlal, brother Sunil and other relatives.

