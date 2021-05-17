Left Menu

Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with Qatari, Egyptian, Saudi foreign ministers

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 04:21 IST
Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with Qatari, Egyptian, Saudi foreign ministers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the violence in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza in phone calls with the Qatari, Egyptian and Saudi foreign ministers, the State Department said on Sunday.

Blinken and Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed "efforts to restore calm in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza in light of the tragic loss of civilian life", the State Department said. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two officials discussed "the recent Israeli attacks on worshippers at the Al Aqsa Compound and the attack on the besieged Gaza Strip," adding that Al-Thani stressed "the need for urgent action by the international community to stop the repeated brutal Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque."

In his call with Egypt's Sameh Shoukry, Blinken "reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children", the State Department said in another statement. Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday that Blinken also had a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the latest developments "in Palestine and in the region."

The State Department said the two discussed "the ongoing efforts to calm tensions in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza and bring the current violence to an end." Qatar's Al-Thani also held a phone call on Sunday with Shoukry, in which they reviewed "bilateral cooperation relations and developments in Palestine," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two ministers agreed on "the importance of working to reach an immediate ceasefire between the two sides, and they also agreed to continue coordination in the bilateral framework, as well as in regional and international ones, regarding what is in the interest of the Palestinian people and reaching a ceasefire," The truce efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have so far offered no sign of progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh to release first batch of DRDO's 2DG medicine for treating COVID-19 patients today

The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose 2-DG drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO for treatment of Covid-19 will be released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. Rajnath Singhs office tweeted,Rak...

BRIEF-Oxford University And Oracle Partner To Speed Identification Of COVID-19 Variants

Oracle Corp OXFORD UNIVERSITY AND ORACLE PARTNER TO SPEED IDENTIFICATION OF COVID-19 VARIANTS ORACLE - PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE GLOBAL GENOMIC SEQUENCING AND EXAMINATION THROUGH A SPECIALIST PLATFORM DEVELOPED ON ORACLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE...

Soccer-Superb fifth-choice keeper can't save COVID-hit River Plate

Boca Juniors overcame arch-rivals River Plate on Sunday, despite the heroics of Rivers fifth-choice goalkeeper who made his debut and put on an inspired display after 15 of the teams players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Leo Diaz,...

Israeli jets stage heavy airstrikes in Gaza City

Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City.Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes early Monday.The airstrikes were heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021