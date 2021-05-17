Israeli jets stage heavy airstrikes in Gaza City

Israeli jets stage heavy airstrikes in Gaza CityPTI | Gazacity | Updated: 17-05-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 04:45 IST
Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City.
Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes early Monday.
The airstrikes were heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed. That attack was the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence between Israel ad the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.
In a brief statement, the Israel Defense Forces says only that ''IDF fighter jets are striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip.''
