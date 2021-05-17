US Secretary of State, Pak Foreign Minister hold phone talk

US Secretary of State, Pak Foreign Minister hold phone talkPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 06:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 06:08 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke over the phone with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the Afghan peace process and other bilateral and regional issues, the State Department spokesperson said.
During the call, Blinken ''highlighted the importance of continued cooperation on the Afghan peace process and Pakistan's progress on countering terrorism'', US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.
They also spoke about the potential to expand US-Pak trade and commercial ties and to improve regional connectivity in South Asia, Price said.
