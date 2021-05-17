Chile ruling coalition has 21% of votes for constitutional delegates with 40% counted - electoral authority

Chile's center-right ruling coalition has secured 21% of votes for its list of new constitution delegates with 40% of votes counted, according to the first electoral authority Servel's bulletin.

The result indicates the Vamos por Chile grouping of candidates backed by President Sebastian Pinera's government could struggle to secure a crucial 1/3 of seats on the body to block radical changes to the charter.

A total of 155 men and women are being picked to redraft the current charter drafted during the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

