Uttarakhand govt directs hospitals to provide data of COVID-19 deaths daily

The Uttarakhand health department has given strict instructions to hospitals to provide data of COVID-19 deaths to the State Control Room on the same day.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-05-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 09:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand health department has given strict instructions to hospitals to provide data of COVID-19 deaths to the State Control Room on the same day. State Health Secretary Amit Negi said that the case will be registered against the hospital superintendent if death figures of COVID-19 infected people who were treated at the COVID hospital are not provided on the same day.

Besides this, the Secretary has also issued directions to all the district magistrates and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in this regard. Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand government had imposed a lockdown-like curfew in the state that will remain in force till May 18.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 79,379 active coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand and 4,426 died due to the deadly disease in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

