Cyclone Tauktae: IAF airlifts NDRF personnel, equipment from Kolkata to Ahmedabad

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday informed that it has deployed two C-130J and an An-32 aircraft for the transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of equipment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:08 IST
Visual of IAF deployed aircraft. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday informed that it has deployed two C-130J and an An-32 aircraft for the transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of equipment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Kolkata to Ahmedabad. In view of the Cyclone Tauktae, the IAF has stepped up its efforts to assist the NDRF.

Earlier, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat in the early morning of May 18. Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas along its western coast as Tauktae is expected to make landfall in Gujarat.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that the cyclone is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the cyclone.

NDRF officials also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

