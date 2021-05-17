Two dead after shooting in East Oakland, California - NBC Bay Area

Two male victims died from gunshot wounds on Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reported https://bit.ly/3tTszks, citing Oakland Police.

The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. local time on Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the Highland Terrace neighborhood, according to the police statement cited by the news outlet. Homicide detectives were investigating the incident.

Also Read: California governor announces $12 billion homeless plan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)