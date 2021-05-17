Left Menu

Man thrashed to death for trying to steal water motor in Delhi

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death for trying to steal a water motor in northwest Delhis Aman Vihar area, police said on Monday. The victim was identified as Salman, a resident of Prem Nagar, they said. Hotilal 48, also a resident of Prem Nagar, has been apprehended, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:28 IST
Man thrashed to death for trying to steal water motor in Delhi

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death for trying to steal a water motor in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Monday. The victim was identified as Salman, a resident of Prem Nagar, they said. Salman went to Hotilal's grocery shop at around 5 pm on Sunday and tried to steal a water motor. He was spotted by Hotilal who beat him up. Salman lost consciousness and his family members took him home. Subsequently, he passed away later in the evening, a senior police officer said. Hotilal (48), also a resident of Prem Nagar, has been apprehended, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan scrambles for vaccines as domestic COVID-19 cases rise

A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the worlds COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has left it scrambling to get vaccines as its stock of 300,000 doses starts running out with only about 1 of its 23 million people vaccinate...

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

Myanmars election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on Monday in its final report. The Feb. 1 coup cut short a d...

Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

French Open champion Iga Swiatek said securing a spot in the top 10 of the world rankings was evidence her game had become more consistent after the Pole struggled with some frustrating results following her maiden Grand Slam triumph last y...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021