Man thrashed to death for trying to steal water motor in Delhi
A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death for trying to steal a water motor in northwest Delhis Aman Vihar area, police said on Monday. The victim was identified as Salman, a resident of Prem Nagar, they said. Hotilal 48, also a resident of Prem Nagar, has been apprehended, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:28 IST
A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death for trying to steal a water motor in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Monday. The victim was identified as Salman, a resident of Prem Nagar, they said. Salman went to Hotilal's grocery shop at around 5 pm on Sunday and tried to steal a water motor. He was spotted by Hotilal who beat him up. Salman lost consciousness and his family members took him home. Subsequently, he passed away later in the evening, a senior police officer said. Hotilal (48), also a resident of Prem Nagar, has been apprehended, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salman
- Delhi
- Hotilal
- Aman Vihar
- Prem Nagar
ALSO READ
COVID vaccination centres to be set up at 77 govt schools in Delhi
Delhi Police serving people in distress during COVID crisis
Delhi's veteran football administrator and Hindustan FC owner DK Bose dead
Oxygen shortage: Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital raises alarm, says 50 lives at risk
Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes; 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support: Official.