Left Menu

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

"Nevertheless, it is ANFREL’s informed opinion that the results of the 2020 general elections were, by and large, representative of the will of the people of Myanmar," the report said. "Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, 27.5 million people voted thanks to the hard work of polling staff and election or health officials; their voices cannot be silenced." Reuters was not immediately able to reach a junta spokesman for comment. The army said it had discovered major violations of the election, in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy trounced a pro-military party.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:52 IST
Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Myanmar's election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on Monday in its final report. The Feb. 1 coup cut short a decade of tentative democratic reforms and led to the arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party had swept the Nov. 8 election.

The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), one of two accredited foreign election observer missions, said voting was not as free and fair as it had been in the previous ballot in 2015 - in part because of the coronavirus outbreak. "Nevertheless, it is ANFREL's informed opinion that the results of the 2020 general elections were, by and large, representative of the will of the people of Myanmar," the report said.

"Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, 27.5 million people voted thanks to the hard work of polling staff and election or health officials; their voices cannot be silenced." Reuters was not immediately able to reach a junta spokesman for comment.

The army said it had discovered major violations of the election, in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy trounced a pro-military party. It said it took power after the electoral commission dismissed its accusations and will hold new elections within two years.

ANFREL, which said it had election observers in 13 of Myanmar's 14 states and regions, described the military's seizure of power as "indefensible". The coup plunged Myanmar into chaos with daily protests, strikes, and the emergence of anti-junta militias. Security forces have killed at least 796 people since the coup, an activist group says. The army disputes the figure.

The U.S.-based Carter Center, which also observed last year's election, had said: "voters were able to freely express their will."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan scrambles for vaccines as domestic COVID-19 cases rise

A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the worlds COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has left it scrambling to get vaccines as its stock of 300,000 doses starts running out with only about 1 of its 23 million people vaccinate...

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

Myanmars election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on Monday in its final report. The Feb. 1 coup cut short a d...

Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

French Open champion Iga Swiatek said securing a spot in the top 10 of the world rankings was evidence her game had become more consistent after the Pole struggled with some frustrating results following her maiden Grand Slam triumph last y...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021