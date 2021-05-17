Undertrial prisoner at Goa jail dies of COVID-19

An undertrial prisoner died of coronavirus infection at the Colvale jail in Goa, a senior official said on Monday.

Yellappa Karbal, an accused in a murder case, was kept in a special cell designated for prisoners infected by the coronavirus. He fell unconscious there on Sunday evening, the official said.

The prisoner was later shifted to the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

