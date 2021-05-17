Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee rushes to CBI office following detention of TMC leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office here on Monday, soon after Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra were brought to the CBI in connection with the Narada scam.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:23 IST
Mamata Banerjee rushes to CBI office following detention of TMC leaders
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arriving at the CBI office.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office here on Monday, soon after Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra were brought to the CBI in connection with the Narada scam. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, Former Mayor Sovhan Chatterjee's wife Ratna, and MP Santanu Sen also arrived at the CBI office.

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra were brought to the CBI in connection with the Narada scam. Along with the TMC leaders, former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee was also brought to the CBI office.

Earlier on May 10, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sanctioned the prosecution of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada scam being investigated by the CBI. "After taking note of media reports that Governor of the State of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar has accorded sanction for prosecution in respect of persons who happened to be members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, it is made categorically apparent that Governor of the State of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar accorded sanction for prosecution in respect of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee, for the reason that all of them at the relevant time of commission of crime were holding the position of Ministers in the Government of West Bengal," the Raj Bhavan said in a release.

According to Raj Bhavan, the CBI had made a request to the West Bengal Governor and provided all the documentation pertinent to the case. The Narada scam made national headlines in 2014 when Journalist Matthew Samuel conducted a sting operation in Kolkata. In the purported sting operation video, TMC leaders were seen taking money. A police officer was also seen in the video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI to file charge sheet against 5 accused in Narada sting case

The CBI will on Monday file the charge sheet against five accused, including three TMC leaders arrested earlier in the day, in the Narada sting case wherein politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera, officials said.The cent...

Arson investigators, police look into Los Angeles blaze; 1,000 evacuated

A wildfire in Los Angeles, California, gained momentum on Sunday and about 1,000 residents were put under evacuation orders and two suspects were detained as arson investigators and police looked into the cause of the blaze. We did have one...

Saudi Arabia eases travel ban for vaccinated citizens

Vaccinated Saudis will be allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year on Monday as the country eases a ban on international travel aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants.For the past 1...

Wadhwani Foundation announces USD one million to families impacted by COVID-19

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation WF announced on Monday it would donate USD one million in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.These grants provide medical resources...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021