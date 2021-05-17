Mamata arrives at CBI office after arrest of Bengal ministers, MLA in Narada case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday arrived at the CBI office here, after two of her ministers and a TMC MLA were arrested in the Narada sting operation case.

Banerjee reached the Nizam Palace at 10.50 am.

On Monday morning, Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC legislator Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the central probe agency.

The chief minister had reportedly gone to Hakim's residence in Chetla before making her way to the CBI office.

PTI AMR RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)