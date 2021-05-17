Left Menu

Narada scam: CBI arrests Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting operation.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:44 IST
RC Joshi, Chief Information Officer. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting operation. CBI had registered an instant case on April 16, 2017, on orders of Calcutta High Court, said RC Joshi, Chief Information Officer.

As per the official statement, Firad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee have been arrested today by CBI and Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) Kolkata and are being produced in the Jurisdictional Court. The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the Sting Operator.

"On completion of the investigation, Prosecution Sanction was sought against the concerned public servants. Prosecution Sanction has been received from the Governor of West Bengal on May 7, 2021, against the accused persons," it said. The release further said then ministers Firad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra were seen to have acceptance of bribe money of Rs 5 lakhs each.

Also, former Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sovan Chatterjee was seen to have accepted illegal gratification of Rs 4 lakhs. "Besides them, Prosecution Sanction has been received from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding SMH Meerza, IPS (SPS) the then SP for having seen to have received illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakhs approximately," the release reads.

SMH Meerza had already been arrested and is presently out on bail. The charge sheet against the above five accused persons against whom Prosecution Sanction is received is being submitted today.

Further investigation of the case shall continue. (ANI)

