Political leaders have no business to hoard stocks of COVID-19 medicines: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:45 IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday said political leaders have no business to hoard stocks of COVID-19 medicines that are already in shortage and they are expected to surrender these drugs.

The high court said since it is projected that these medicines were procured for public charity and not for political gains, political leaders are expected to surrender their stocks to the Director General of Health Services, Delhi government for use for the poor and needy persons at government hospitals.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh expressed dissatisfaction over a status report filed by the Delhi Police on an inquiry conducted in relation to the allegations of politicians hoarding and distributing COVID-19 medicines, including Remdesivir, in the national capital.

The high court said it expects the police to conduct a proper investigation in the matter and file a better status report within a week.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking lodging of an FIR on the allegations that politicians are able to procure in huge quantity and distribute COVID-19 medicines even as patients were running from pillar to post to get them.

