Soldiers trek for 24 hours to help nomad family in J-K's Kishtwar

Army personnel trekked for 24 hours to provide relief to a nomadic Bakarwal family stranded in snow in the 11,000 feet high Naginsur ridge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Monday.

Bashir Ahmed along with his wife, three children and a herd of animals was on way to Navapanchchi in Marwah Valley from Kathua as part of the bi-annual migration in search of greener pastures when they were caught in snow with shortage of food, the spokesman said.

''Army's Gujjar Bakarwal check post at Bhandarkut in Chhatroo sub-division received a call for help from Ahmed and a rescue party immediately moved from Chingam post,” the spokesman said.

He said after around 24 hours, amidst poor weather, the soldiers reached and located the family and provided food, medicines and essential items to them.

“The Bakarwal thanked the Army for the succour and said every year his dera moves to Marwah Valley and whenever they needed, the Army came with immediate help,” the spokesman said.

