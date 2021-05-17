China backs developing countries' call to waive IP rights on COVID-19 vaccines

China backs developing countries' call to waive IP rights on COVID-19 vaccinesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:02 IST
China supports developing countries' appeal for the waiving of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, was speaking at a regular news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
