China backs developing countries' call to waive IP rights on COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:02 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@zlj517 )

China supports developing countries' appeal for the waiving of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, was speaking at a regular news conference.

