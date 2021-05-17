PIL for transportation, cremation of COVID-19 victims: HC seeks Delhi govt's stand

A PIL urged the Delhi High Court on Monday to direct the city government to formulate and implement a plan for having sufficient infrastructure with regard to the transportation and cremation of the bodies of COVID-19 victims.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the plea by a lawyer, who has also sought the setting up of a sufficient number of mortuaries to store the bodies of the large number of people dying of the viral disease.

The petitioner, advocate Mujeeb Ur Rehman, claimed that apart from a lack of medical facilities, the people of Delhi are also suffering from the absence of a sufficient number of mortuaries, transportation facility and space for cremation or burial.

The plea refers to the plight of a man, whose parents succumbed to the infection while at home and for almost a day, he could not get any help in performing the last rites as the neighbours were afraid of getting infected.

By the time he received any aid, the bodies had started to decay, the petition says.

