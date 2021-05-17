France to provide Sudan with $1.5 bln bridge loan to clear arrears

France to provide Sudan with $1.5 bln bridge loan to clear arrearsReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:16 IST
France will grant a $1.5 billion bridge loan to clear Sudan's arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.
"President Macron will confirm later today that France will provide the 1.5 billion dollars bridge loan to clear Sudan's arrears to the IMF", Le Maire said at a conference in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
