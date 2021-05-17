France to provide Sudan with $1.5 bln bridge loan to clear arrears

France will grant a $1.5 billion bridge loan to clear Sudan's arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

"President Macron will confirm later today that France will provide the 1.5 billion dollars bridge loan to clear Sudan's arrears to the IMF", Le Maire said at a conference in Paris.

