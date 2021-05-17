Three killed in knife attack in Russian city of Yekaterinburg - TASS

Three killed in knife attack in Russian city of Yekaterinburg - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:18 IST
Three people were killed in a knife attack on Monday near a train station in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, the TASS news agency cited law enforcement as saying.
Police detained a man who had attacked people with a knife, the report said. The stabbings happened amid an argument over alcohol, a law enforcement agency was cited as saying.
