Left Menu

WhatsApp privacy policy not conforming to Indian IT laws: Centre to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:43 IST
WhatsApp privacy policy not conforming to Indian IT laws: Centre to HC

The Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsApp as a violation of the Indian Information Technology (IT) law and rules, and sought directions to the social media platform to make it clear whether it was confirming to the same.

The central government's claim was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh during hearing of several pleas challenging WhatsApp's new privacy policy, which according to the platform has come into effect from May 15 and has not been deferred.

WhatsApp told the bench that while its new privacy policy has come into effect from May 15, it would not start deleting accounts of those users who have not accepted it and would try to encourage them to get on board.

The platform said there was no universal or uniform time limit after which it will start to delete accounts as each user would be dealt with it on case-to-case basis.

The bench issued notice to the Centre, Facebook and WhatsApp and sought their stand on one of the pleas by a lawyer who has claimed that the new policy violates users' right to privacy under the Constitution.

During the hearing, the Centre said that according to it the policy was in violation of Indian IT laws and rules.

It said it has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the issue and a reply is awaited and therefore, there was a need to maintain status quo with regard to implementation of the policy.

WhatsApp, opposing the contention, said it was conforming to Indian IT law and rules and added that its policy has come into effect from May 15, but it won't be deleting accounts right away.

When the matter was initially listed before a single judge, the Centre had said that WhatsApp was treating Indian users differently from Europeans over opting out of its new privacy policy which was a matter of concern for the government and it was looking into the issue.

It had also said it was also a matter of concern that Indian users were being ''unilaterally'' subjected to the change in privacy policy by the instant messaging platform and that the government was looking into it.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs rebel YSR Cong MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, to be taken to Army hospital at Secunderabad for medical examination.

SC directs rebel YSR Cong MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, to be taken to Army hospital at Secunderabad for medical examination....

Cricketers' Foundation begins initiative to help players cope with pressure

City-based Cricketers Foundation has launched an initiative to help teenaged Mumbai boys and girls cope with the pressures and anxiety of playing a competitive sport like cricket.The initiative was launched in April in partnership with Mind...

Cricket club comes to rescue of Indian researchers in southern Israeli city under attack from Hamas

A cricket club in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba has come to the rescue of several Indian researchers at the Ben-Gurion University in the Negev southern region, who had been struggling for a proper shelter while being under a comple...

Ten states account for over 75 per cent of India's total active cases

Indias total COVID-19 active cases have decreased to 35,16,997 with a net decline of 1,01,461 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.It said Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021