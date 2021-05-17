Left Menu

COVID-19: Rajinikanth donates Rs 50 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat here and donated Rs 50 lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund as the state battles the second wave of coronavirus.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:04 IST
Actor Rajinikanth giving Rs 50 laakh for COVID-19 relief fund. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat here and donated Rs 50 lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund as the state battles the second wave of coronavirus. He also appealed to the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government in the view of COVID-19.

"To eradicate corona, I have donated Rs 50 lakhs to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund. People should follow, whatever the rules and regulations are given by the government to overcome the Corona," said Rajinikanth. This comes after Stalin's appeal to people to donate money to CM Relief Fund to fight the second wave of COVID-19.

Earlier on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Government said that it had formed a thirteen-member Legislators' Advisory Committee which is headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and comprises legislative assembly members to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator N Ezhilan and GK Mani of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) are some prominent members of the committee.

It was decided to form the committee at the all-party legislators' leaders meeting held on May 13 at the Secretariat. Tamil Nadu has reported 12,450 new COVID-19 cases, 20,905 recoveries and 303 deaths since 8 pm on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

The Ministry on Monday said that the active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 2,07,789. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the state has mounted to 17,359. (ANI)

