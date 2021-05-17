French school evacuated after bomb alert in Lille - police

A school in the northern French city of Lille was evacuated on Monday following a bomb alert, local police said, confirming earlier media reports.

The police department for the Hauts-de-France region added that a police operation remained underway in the area around the school, which had been cordoned off. BFM TV Lille and regional newspaper La Voix du Nord had earlier reported that a bomb squad team and sniffer dogs were on the scene.

