Left Menu

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on PIL seeking reduction in price of Covid-19 vaccine

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought direction to the respondents to reduce the price of anti-coronavirus vaccine for citizens of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:29 IST
Delhi HC adjourns hearing on PIL seeking reduction in price of Covid-19 vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought direction to the respondents to reduce the price of anti-coronavirus vaccine for citizens of the country. The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh deferred the matter after taking note that the Supreme Court of India is already examining a similar matter.

The petitioner Rakesh, social activist, through Advocates AK Dubey and Pawan Kumar stated that earlier the price of vaccine at a private hospital was Rs 250, which was reasonable. It is not easy for most people to pay the increased cost of anti-Corona vaccine as it raises the expenses of the common people. The petition stated that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has a fixed price of Covaxin for state government at Rs 600 per dosage, and the same is priced for private hospitals at Rs 1200 per dose. Similarly, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India is a manufacturer of Covishield vaccine with fixed price at Rs. 400 per dose for state government and Rs. 600 per dose for a private hospital, which is higher in India than other foreign countries, the plea stated.

The Union of India has sent free of cost consignment of anti-coronavirus vaccine about 361.94 lakh doses to countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, Afghanistan, Barbados, Dominica, as per the information of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of Indian Government. But it is very surprising that the Union of India without securing our citizens has been helping citizens of other countries, which is good but the same cannot be done while our citizens have been losing their lives, the plea stated. The petition stated that due to high rates of vaccine it is further noticed that black marketing has started.

It also stated that many people have been retrenched from their jobs and service by their company as it was not able to run the business and a big population has not been granted their salary. And if the salary has been granted then it was less than what they were receiving before the pandemic. India has recorded its lowest economic growth in a last 10 years. The low growth of economy has disproportionately impacted the rural areas, where the country's majority of people and poor reside, and without the Government Data, it can be easily presumed that poverty has increased since the day pandemic struck India. The poor persons have been badly impacted and it has further increased urban poverty in Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta, Bangalore, Chennai, the plea stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes

The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, saying it destroyed 15 kilometres nine miles of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders.Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight ba...

Plea for dedicated 100-bed health facility for public prosecutors: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Delhi government on a plea seeking setting up of dedicated 100-bed COVID facility for catering to public prosecutors, their staff and family members here.A bench of Chief Justice D N Pa...

EU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on "trade-distorting policies"

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account.The statement was issued by the United States Trade Repr...

Bharat Biotech's K'taka facility will have capacity to make 4-5 cr doses of Covaxin a month by Aug-end: Minister

Bharat Biotechs Covaxin manufacturing facility that is under construction in Kolar district in Karnataka would have a manufacturing capacity of four to five crore doses a month by August-end, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021