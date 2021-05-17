Left Menu

Court extends investigation period in terror case

Ahmed is also an accused in suicidal terror attack at Glasgow Airport United Kingdom on June 30, 2007.He was deported from Saudi Arabia on August 20, 2020 and was taken into custody by NIA in another terror case lodged in Bengaluru.His custody was later taken by the special cell of Delhi Police in the present matter on February 22, this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:41 IST
Court extends investigation period in terror case

A Delhi court has granted two more months to complete the investigation against an alleged member of terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda, arrested in connection for providing logistic and financial assistances to other members of the organisation in India and abroad.

Special Judge Dharmender Rana allowed an application moved by Delhi police, which had sought more time to complete the probe against Sabeel Ahmed.

The accused, a member of banned terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS), was arrested on February 22 by the special cell of Delhi Police, for providing assistance to other members to carry out terrorist activities.

The police had moved the application since the investigation related to the accused was still continuing and the period to file charge sheet against him was going to expire on May 22, 2021, i.e. three months from the arrest.

If the charge sheet was not filed within three months from the arrest, or the court had not granted more time to the probe agency to complete the investigation, the accused would have been entitled to get statutory bail in the case.

The judge observed that the prosecution had set out a case for the extension of the statutory time period to conclude the investigation.

“As a cumulative effect of the aforesaid discussion, I have no hesitation in observing that the prosecution has set out a case for extension of the statutory time period to conclude investigation and the application at hand deserves to be allowed. “However, the IO (investigating officer) is not divested of his obligation of concluding investigations expeditiously. Therefore, he is permitted to conclude the pending investigation qua accused Sabeel Ahmed till July 22, 2021,” the judge said in an order passed on May 13.

In its application seeking extension of the period to complete the probe by August 18, the police said the investigation could not be concluded despite efforts due to present pandemic situation.

The application was opposed by advocates M S Khan and Qausar Khan, appearing for the accused, who said that the probe agency had already got enough time to complete the investigation. Ahmed is also an accused in suicidal terror attack at Glasgow Airport (United Kingdom) on June 30, 2007.

He was deported from Saudi Arabia on August 20, 2020 and was taken into custody by NIA in another terror case lodged in Bengaluru.

His custody was later taken by the special cell of Delhi Police in the present matter on February 22, this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes

The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, saying it destroyed 15 kilometres nine miles of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders.Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight ba...

Plea for dedicated 100-bed health facility for public prosecutors: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Delhi government on a plea seeking setting up of dedicated 100-bed COVID facility for catering to public prosecutors, their staff and family members here.A bench of Chief Justice D N Pa...

EU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on "trade-distorting policies"

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account.The statement was issued by the United States Trade Repr...

Bharat Biotech's K'taka facility will have capacity to make 4-5 cr doses of Covaxin a month by Aug-end: Minister

Bharat Biotechs Covaxin manufacturing facility that is under construction in Kolar district in Karnataka would have a manufacturing capacity of four to five crore doses a month by August-end, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021