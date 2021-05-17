Left Menu

Delhi cop helps 82-year-old woman receive COVID jab, says anyone in distress is family

Helping out citizens in distress isn't just a part of Delhi Police constable Kuldeep Singh's job. He prides himself on seeing people in need as part of his family and ensuring that he does his best to provide them relief.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:41 IST
Delhi cop helps 82-year-old woman receive COVID jab, says anyone in distress is family
Delhi Police constable Kuldeep Singh carrying Shaila D'Souza to vaccination centre.. Image Credit: ANI

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan Helping out citizens in distress isn't just a part of Delhi Police constable Kuldeep Singh's job. He prides himself on seeing people in need as part of his family and ensuring that he does his best to provide them relief.

The constable believes that staying away from home has brought out this quality in him. "We stay away from our homes. We see our family in people who are in distress," said Singh after his act of helping an 82-year-old woman with her COVID-19 vaccination came to light.

Shaila D'Souza 82 years a spinster and retired English teacher, presently residing with a lady attendant, expressed her desire of getting herself vaccinated to the constable. After receiving the request Singh, posted in Kashmere Gate Police Station, helped her in registration and vaccination. Even carrying her in his arms to the vaccination centre. Constable Kuldeep Singh told ANI, "She is a senior citizen of my beat area. I often visit her to keep a check on her well-being. She expressed her desire of getting COVID vaccination. I spoke to my SHO and he helped her in registration and vaccination."

"She couldn't walk for the past two years and the stretcher or wheelchair could not go upstairs to the vaccination centre. So I had to carried her from the second floor, took her to the hospital, got her vaccinated and dropped her back home", he added. Amid the chaos unleashed by the pandemic, Singh advised, "This is our duty to help people. We stay away from home so we found a family or kins in such people and care for them. I would like to say to the people to help the needy, only then can we pass through this pandemic".

Delhi has reported 5,499 new COVID-19 cases, 11,592 recoveries and 337 deaths since 8 pm on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed. The Ministry on Monday said that the active number of COVID cases in the national capital stands at 66,295. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the state has mounted to 21,244. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes

The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, saying it destroyed 15 kilometres nine miles of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders.Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight ba...

Plea for dedicated 100-bed health facility for public prosecutors: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Delhi government on a plea seeking setting up of dedicated 100-bed COVID facility for catering to public prosecutors, their staff and family members here.A bench of Chief Justice D N Pa...

EU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on "trade-distorting policies"

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account.The statement was issued by the United States Trade Repr...

Bharat Biotech's K'taka facility will have capacity to make 4-5 cr doses of Covaxin a month by Aug-end: Minister

Bharat Biotechs Covaxin manufacturing facility that is under construction in Kolar district in Karnataka would have a manufacturing capacity of four to five crore doses a month by August-end, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021