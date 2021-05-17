Left Menu

Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking to allow conversion of unused CNG cylinders cascade into medical oxygen use

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to allow conversion of unused CNG cylinders cascade lying idle and any other CNG cylinders cascade which can be spared by respective city gas distribution companies for Medical Oxygen use.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to allow conversion of unused CNG cylinders cascade lying idle and any other CNG cylinders cascade which can be spared by respective city gas distribution companies for Medical Oxygen use.

While dismissing the petition, the bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh noted that the other division bench of Delhi High Court is dealing with the issues. Teesta Petrotech Private Limited, a company affianced in providing well managed CNG Cylinder Testing, Pressure Vessel Testing, in its plea filed through Advocate M Tarique Siddiqui stated the petitioners having thorough knowledge on oxygen and Liquid Oxygen (LOX) tank installation and testing of CNG Cylinder and Hydrogen Cylinder wishes to share its expertise and knowledge in this field within NCR-Delhi during this hour of national crisis.

The petition stated that in spite of the adequate manufacturing capacity of oxygen and LOX available within the country, the same is not being utilised at present in a proper and scientific manner for distribution. The plea further submitted that all efforts should be made to ensure that all existing available resources are put together to avert the crisis.

"Accordingly, conversion of CNG cylinders of 75 Litters (used in CNG cascade) to use for Medical Oxygen storage could be a very important milestone to add many more cylinders to avert the crisis. So, this possibility may kindly be considered and explored in the interest of saving human life," it said. The petitioners are duly recognised by the Chief Controller of Explosives-PESO having vast experience and proper infrastructure for cylinder de-gassing and washing are ready and willing to carry out this critical activity, the plea read. (ANI)

