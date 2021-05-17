SC orders medical examination of rebel YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishna Raju

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a medical examination of rebel YSR Congress MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishna Raju at Army Hospital Secunderabad and allowed him to be treated there till further orders. The Apex Court said that a medical board of three doctors will be comprised which will be headed by the Chief of Army hospital.

It also said that Raju's medical examination by the board will be done in presence of a judicial officer chosen by the Telangana High Court and it will be video graphed. It further said that the reports will be submitted to the top court in a sealed cover. The Supreme Court also asked the Andhra Pradesh government to file its reply to Raju's plea for interim bail in two days and posted the matter for hearing on May 21.

Raju was arrested in Hyderabad by Andhra Pradesh's Crime Investigation Department (CID) on charges of sedition, disturbing communal harmony, and attacking dignitaries of the YSRCP government. Raju has said that sedition charges have been slapped against him without any evidence and that it was driven by the Aandhra Pradesh Chief Minister's vindictive attitude. (ANI)

