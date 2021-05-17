Bomb alert in French city of Lille over, no explosives found - police

Bomb alert in French city of Lille over, no explosives found - policeReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:20 IST
Police gave the all-clear on Monday following an earlier bomb alert in the northern French city of Lille, with no explosives found following checks.
The police department for the Hauts-de-France region added on Monday that it was lifting a security cordon it had earlier placed around a school in Lille, which had been the subject of the bomb alert. Local media reported that a bomb squad team and sniffer dogs had been on the scene.
