Bomb alert in French city of Lille over, no explosives found - police

Police gave the all-clear on Monday following an earlier bomb alert in the northern French city of Lille, with no explosives found following checks.

The police department for the Hauts-de-France region added on Monday that it was lifting a security cordon it had earlier placed around a school in Lille, which had been the subject of the bomb alert. Local media reported that a bomb squad team and sniffer dogs had been on the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)