Left Menu

Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, militant group says

Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:26 IST
Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, militant group says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A top commander with the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza was killed in an Israeli air strike on Monday, a source in the group told Reuters.

The killing of Hussam Abu Harbeed, Islamic Jihad's armed commander for the northern Gaza Strip, comes amid fierce fighting between Israel and militants in the enclave, including the Islamist group Hamas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portals of Kedarnath open in U'khand; first puja held on behalf on PM

The portals of Kedarnath opened on Monday after a six-month winter break with the first puja being held by priests on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.Only a select few people attended the temples opening ceremony in v...

UK retail calls for urgent talks with govt, EU over N.Ireland food checks

Britains retail industry lobby group on Monday called for urgent talks between the major supermarket groups it represents and European Union and British officials to discuss proposed new post-Brexit Irish Sea border checks for food products...

Under a tree, one Indian village cares for its COVID-19 sick

In a village in northern India engulfed by COVID-19, the sick lie on cots under a tree, glucose drips hanging from a branch. Cows graze all around, while syringes and empty medicine packets are strewn on the ground.There is no doctor or hea...

TN boycotts HRD minister's virtual meet on NEP

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday boycotted an online meet by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on the National Education Policy 2020, saying it did not get a favorable response from the Centre for a ministerial-level discussion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021