Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, militant group says

Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, militant group saysReuters | Gaza | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:26 IST
A top commander with the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza was killed in an Israeli air strike on Monday, a source in the group told Reuters.
The killing of Hussam Abu Harbeed, Islamic Jihad's armed commander for the northern Gaza Strip, comes amid fierce fighting between Israel and militants in the enclave, including the Islamist group Hamas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
