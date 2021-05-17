SC orders medical examination of rebel YSRC MP at Army hospital in Telangana in sedition case

to ensure compliance of the order.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the YSR Congress MP, said that he was seeking two things -- ad-interim bail and his medical examination by a neutral hospital. Rohatgi said it is a matter of “some extraordinary proportion” as the sitting MP is critical of the party leadership and the state government for some time. “The MP is critical of the Chief Minister,” he said, adding that last year he had to move the Delhi High Court for security as there was threat to his life. At the outset, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the state, requested the top court that the matter be kept for hearing on Friday so that he can file a short reply. Rohatgi argued there are no allegations that the MP had incited any rebellion. “The MP is critical of the state government’s handling of COVID. Along with him, FIR also names two TV media channels,” he argued, adding that section of sedition has been added in the FIR so that the accused can’t get bail. Rohatgi claimed that the MP was “beaten and tortured” by the police and when he was produced before the trial court, the magistrate had found some injuries on his feet and ordered that he be examined in hospital. “Today, he should be examined by a private or a neutral hospital or at Army hospital,” he said. Dave said he has no problem if the MP is examined by a medical board. “Let him be examined at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri,” Dave said, adding, “It may not be appropriate to use Army hospital. AIIMS is there”. However, the bench observed, “Army hospital is not under either the state or the Central government. Army hospital will be a neutral hospital”. Dave, while requesting the bench to keep the matter for hearing on Friday, said the authorities would take the MP to the AIIMS and if the apex court feels, he could be examined in the presence of a judicial officer. The bench during the hearing sought presence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for assistance in the matter. Mehta told the bench that he has no objection, if Raju is medically examined at AIIMS, New Delhi or any other government hospital and said that it will not be appropriate if Army hospital is roped in as it a political matter.

On May 15, the CID, which arrested Raju on various charges, including sedition, also named two media houses and ''others'' as accused in the case. They were charged under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing public mischief) read with 120B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, according to the FIR. The CID, which registered the case on its own, alleged, ''Sri Raju did not restrict himself to fair criticism of the government but has made every attempt to create hatred, contempt disaffection towards the government. Not only has he done this through his words, but also used visual gestures of face and hands to provoke his followers to take up violence. They are seditious in nature.'' The CID also alleged that the MP particularly targeted two communities and tried to stoke hatred against them by trying to portray that the government has been favouring the two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)