Plea for dedicated 100-bed health facility for public prosecutors: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Delhi government on a plea seeking setting up of dedicated 100-bed COVID facility for catering to public prosecutors, their staff and family members here.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its response to the plea by an Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP).

Dishank Dhawan, the APP, has contended that he had sent a representation to the Delhi government for a dedicated health facility for prosecutors, staff of the prosecution department and their respective family members.

However, he received no reply to the same and therefore, he moved the instant plea in the high court.

''That as part of their duty, the public prosecutors and other staff of the prosecution department of the Delhi government faced extreme exposure and worked selflessly and had to interact with public, police and other court staff constantly even during the nationwide lockdown.

''The petitioner and various other public prosecutors and other staff of the prosecution department were exposed to high risk due to public dealing, and have tested positive. The petitioner himself has tested positive for COVID-19 on April 9,'' the petition has said.

It has sought that the prosecutors be also identified as ''front line workers'' and that they and their families be provided vaccination in the dedicated facility.

