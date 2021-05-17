Left Menu

Total lawlessness and anarchy: Bengal Guv on TMC agitation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:58 IST
Total lawlessness and anarchy: Bengal Guv on TMC agitation

Expressing concern over agitation by TMC workers outside the CBI office here and elsewhere in West Bengal after the arrest of two ministers and others in the Narada sting case, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday alleged that there is ''total lawlessness and anarchy'' in the state and the police and administration are in ''silence'' mode.

The governor urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contain the ''explosive situation'' and asked her to weigh the ''repercussions of such lawlessness and failure of constitutional mechanism''.

He also accused the state administration of allowing the ''situation to drift'' and ''not taking any tangible action'' against the agitators.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar said, ''Message @MamataOfficial Total lawlessness & anarchy. Police and administration in silence mode. Hope you realize repercussions of such lawlessness and failure of constitutional mechanism.

Time to reflect and contain this explosive situation that is worsening minute by minute.'' Hundreds of TMC supporters launched a protest outside the CBI office here and threw water bottles and stones at the central force personnel who barricaded the CGO Complex in Nizam Palace where the central agency's office is located.

Holding party flags and shouting slogans against Dhankhar, a group of TMC activists demonstrated outside the two gates of Raj Bhavan here.

''Invited attention @MamataOfficial on channels and in public domain I notice arson and pelting of stones at CBI office. Pathetic that Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police are just onlookers. Appeal to you to act and restore law and order,'' the governor said.

He asked the government and the state police to take all steps to maintain law and order.

''Concerned at alarming situation. Call upon @MamataOfficial to follow constitutional norms & rule of law. Sad- situation is being allowed to drift with no tangible action by authorities,'' Dhankhar said on the microblogging site.

The central agency on Monday morning arrested state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra as well as former minister Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting case in which politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera.

The action comes as the central probe agency is likely to file its charge sheet in the case, officials said.

Dhankhar had recently granted sanction to prosecute all the four leaders, following which the CBI finalised its charge sheet and moved to arrest them.

The sting operation was purportedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada TV news channel in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German soccer president quits after comparing VP to Nazi

German soccer federation president Fritz Keller resigned on Monday, nearly a month after he compared one of the organizations vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge.Keller likened Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation m...

Sex workers back in business as Dutch COVID curbs ease

Sex workers will go back to work in the Netherlands this week under an easing of COVID-19 curbs, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday.Authorities will also let parks, zoos, gyms and outdoor swimming pools reopen on Wednesday, after ...

Jio building largest international submarine cable system centred on India

Reliance Jio said on Monday it is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centred on India. In conjunction with several key global partners and world-class submarine cable supplier SubCom, Jio is currently deploying tw...

Soccer-Belgium name recovering Witsel in Euro 2020 squad

Belgiums Axel Witsel was included in the squad for next months European Championship with coach Roberto Martinez gambling the influential midfielder will be fit in time for the tournament.Witsel, 32, had surgery on an Achilles tendon injury...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021