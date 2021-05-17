Left Menu

'Black-marketing' of oxygen concentrators: Delhi Police seeks 5-day custody of bizman Navneet Kalra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:05 IST
'Black-marketing' of oxygen concentrators: Delhi Police seeks 5-day custody of bizman Navneet Kalra

The Delhi Police on Monday sought a five-day custody of businessman Navneet Kalra from the court for interrogation in connection with alleged black-marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators.

Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal will decide on the police's plea seeking grant of custody.

The Delhi Police arrested Kalra on Sunday night. The businessman was on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from three upscale restaurants owned by him in the national capital.

Oxygen concentrators are a crucial medical equipment used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and are on a high demand amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The district court had rejected Kalra's anticipatory bail plea on May 13, saying the allegations against the businessman were serious and his custodial interrogation was required to ''unearth the entire conspiracy''.

Pursuant to this, the accused moved the Delhi High Court, which also declined to grant him interim protection from arrest in the case, agreeing with the reasons given by the trial court while denying him the relief.

During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were seized from three restaurants owned by Kalra -- Khan Chacha, Nega Ju and Town Hall. The case was subsequently transferred to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch.

The police claimed that the concentrators were imported from China and being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.

On May 5, a case was registered against Kalra under sections 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code as also under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German soccer president quits after comparing VP to Nazi

German soccer federation president Fritz Keller resigned on Monday, nearly a month after he compared one of the organizations vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge.Keller likened Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation m...

Sex workers back in business as Dutch COVID curbs ease

Sex workers will go back to work in the Netherlands this week under an easing of COVID-19 curbs, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday.Authorities will also let parks, zoos, gyms and outdoor swimming pools reopen on Wednesday, after ...

Jio building largest international submarine cable system centred on India

Reliance Jio said on Monday it is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centred on India. In conjunction with several key global partners and world-class submarine cable supplier SubCom, Jio is currently deploying tw...

Soccer-Belgium name recovering Witsel in Euro 2020 squad

Belgiums Axel Witsel was included in the squad for next months European Championship with coach Roberto Martinez gambling the influential midfielder will be fit in time for the tournament.Witsel, 32, had surgery on an Achilles tendon injury...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021