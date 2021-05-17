Gowda welcomes NFL Nangal for providing 20 beds facility for COVID Care Centre

Union minister Sadananda Gowda on Monday lauded National Fertilisers (NFL) Nangal unit for providing a 20-bed facility for the use as a COVID Care Centre.

The company's Nangal Unit in Punjab has facilitated a 20-bed facility in NFL Nangal Hospital to the district administration authorities for its use as COVID Care Centre.

''Oxygen supply will be made available to the individual beds. This will support our fight against COVID-19,'' the Union minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a tweet. * * * * * SBI General Insurance sets up task force for cyclone Tauktae-related claims * To help customers affected by cyclone Tauktae in Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra, SBI General Insurance said it has set up a task force to manage queries and claims on fast-track mode.

Customers can intimate or register claim through various modes, including call at the company's toll-free number 1800 102 1111, SMS to 561612 and by sending details on customer.care@sbigeneral.in, a release said.

