HC permits hospitals to withdraw pleas as medical oxygen supplies stabilises in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:44 IST
The Delhi High Court Monday permitted various private hospitals, which had sought immediate relief of oxygen supply to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, to withdraw their pleas as the supplies have now been stabilised.

The hospitals informed the court that now they are getting medical oxygen supplies and if they have any issues, they will give representation to the Delhi government.

The court said in case a representation is made by any hospital, it should be duly considered by the authorities, action be taken and reply be given within one week.

“In view of the fact that the medical oxygen supply in Delhi has been stabilised, the petition is disposed of,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said, while similar orders in various other pleas by the hospitals.

The list of hospitals which have withdrawn their petitions include Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Trust, Bhagat Chandra Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Shanti Mukund Hospital, Venkateshwar Hospital, Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Ganesh Das Chawla Charitable Trust and Bram Health Care Pvt Ltd.

The high court has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, especially the acute crisis of medical oxygen supply, and passing urgent orders to be implemented by the Centre and the state government. The other issues being considered include RT-PCR testing, hospital beds of COVID-19 patients, food and medical assistance to migrant workers and vaccines.

The oxygen supply issue is now pending before the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

