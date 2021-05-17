Left Menu

PIL seeking to halt Central Vista project deserves to be dismissed: SG Mehta to HC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday submitted to the Delhi High Court that the plea seeking to halt construction activity for the Central Vista project deserves to be dismissed as it is only concerned with Central Vista and not about other ongoing constructions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:00 IST
PIL seeking to halt Central Vista project deserves to be dismissed: SG Mehta to HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday submitted to the Delhi High Court that the plea seeking to halt construction activity for the Central Vista project deserves to be dismissed as it is only concerned with Central Vista and not about other ongoing constructions. The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea seeking direction to halt/suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in compliance with orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority over COVID-19.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Union of India opposed the plea seeking direction to stop the construction of the Central Vista project. He said that his arguments are based on facts and read out notification of April. He pointed out that the present petition is only concerned with Central Vista and not about other constructions. Mehta argued that here, the public interest is "very selective" in particular regarding the Central Vista project matter. He said the petitioner is not concerned about other workmen and other construction works that are going on maybe 2-3 km away from there.

"There is something unusual, and beyond what is portrayed as public interest. This is a facade of PIL to disguise something they always wanted to stop under one pretext or the other," Mehta submitted. After Mehta concluded his submission, Advocate Maninder Singh appearing for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group also opposed the PIL seeking suspension of construction activity for the Central Vista project.

Advocate Singh said the petition is not bonafide. He submitted that the petitioner's lawyer had cited some media reports during his arguments, which are not admissible under law. Meanwhile, Advocate Sidharth Luthra sought court's direction to stop construction at the Central Vista site.

"Central Vistas should not be called as it is so, it shall now be called Central Fortress of death," Luthra said. On May 7, the Supreme Court urged the Delhi High Court to consider the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Anya Malhotra seeking a stay on construction work of the Central Vista project in New Delhi amid the prevailing condition of coronavirus cases across the country and asked High Court to issue orders related to the matter.

In December 2020, the Central Vista Development project was inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The Project intends to revamp 86 acres of land in Delhi, which includes Rajpath, Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block, Shastri Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan. The project envisages the construction of a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for central government offices, the Prime Minister's office and residence, the Special Protection Group building and the Vice-President Enclave. The construction work for the project is being carried out since January 5, 2021, after the top court dismissed petitions challenging the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No decision yet on June 21 lockdown easing - PM Johnson's spokesman

Britains government cannot yet make a judgment on whether to go ahead with a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 and wants to see as much data as possible before deciding, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman sa...

PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray on Cyclone Tauktae related situation in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the Cyclone Tauktae related situation in the state, according to officials. This comes two days after Prime Minister Modi had reviewed the prepar...

German soccer president quits after comparing VP to Nazi

German soccer federation president Fritz Keller resigned on Monday, nearly a month after he compared one of the organizations vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge.Keller likened Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation m...

Sex workers back in business as Dutch COVID curbs ease

Sex workers will go back to work in the Netherlands this week under an easing of COVID-19 curbs, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday.Authorities will also let parks, zoos, gyms and outdoor swimming pools reopen on Wednesday, after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021