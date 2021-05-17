Left Menu

FACTBOX-Sudan's external debt burden

The country is still working with its creditors to reconcile its debt up to the end of last year, and officials say the final total could be as high $60 billion. According to the IMF, $5.6 billion is owed to multilateral organizations including itself, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank (ADB).

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:06 IST
FACTBOX-Sudan's external debt burden
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sudan is seeking relief on more than $50 billion in external debt, with multilateral and bilateral creditors meeting in Paris in an effort to push the process forward. Debt relief is a crucial step for Sudan, which sits in a volatile region between the Horn of Africa and North Africa, in its attempts to recover from a deep economic crisis and reenter the global economy after decades of isolation.

HOW MUCH DEBT IS THERE? Sudan's debt totals at least $50 billion as of the end of 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country is still working with its creditors to reconcile its debt up to the end of last year, and officials say the final total could be as high $60 billion.

According to the IMF, $5.6 billion is owed to multilateral organizations including itself, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank (ADB). An estimated $19 billion is owed to Paris Club creditors, of whom France, Austria, and the United States are the largest. A similar amount is owed to non-Paris Club countries, including Kuwait, Sudan's largest creditor at $9.8 billion, Saudi Arabia, and China. Finally, Sudan holds what an IMF official says is an unusually high amount of debt to commercial lenders, estimated at almost $6 billion.

As Sudan was cut off from the international system for decades, about 85% of its debt is arrears -- unpaid interest and penalties. HOW WILL THE DEBT BE REDUCED?

After Sudan's removal from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list in late 2020, Sudan became eligible for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) programme, which provides debt relief for low-income nations. Under the programme, all Sudan's creditors come to an agreement to restructure and forgive debt. Sudan's debt is the biggest to be tackled through HIPC to date and progress so far has been swift, an IMF official said.

While HIPC may take until 2024, a Sudanese official said creditors could quickly lift a large part of the burden by forgiving most of Sudan's arrears after a "decision point" expected in June to kick off the HIPC process. However, after that decision point Sudan will have to start making debt service payments.

The country's arrears to the World Bank and African Development Bank have already been cleared, and in Paris it is hoping to secure funding to clear its arrears to the IMF as well, allowing it to proceed towards the decision point. To get here, Sudan undertook IMF-monitored economic reforms, removing fuel subsidies and sharply devaluing its currency.

It must undertake further economic and governance reforms to reach a HIPC "completion point" after an estimated three years, when it hopes to have secured relief on almost all its debt. WHY DOES THIS MATTER?

Through debt relief, Sudan opens up its lines of credit with multilateral organizations and other countries, allowing it to receive new grants and loans at low or zero interest. That financing is badly needed since Sudan has been stuck in a prolonged economic crisis that triggered an uprising against former President Omar al-Bashir, toppled in April 2019.

Sudan is in a fragile political transition, with the military and civilians sharing power until the end of 2023. It has already received a commitment of a grant of $2 billion to be spent over the coming two years as a result of clearing its World Bank arrears, as well as a $207 million grant from the ADB.

The IMF plans to start an extended credit facility for new financing in areas including health and education, infrastructure and agriculture, alongside further reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No decision yet on June 21 lockdown easing - PM Johnson's spokesman

Britains government cannot yet make a judgment on whether to go ahead with a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 and wants to see as much data as possible before deciding, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman sa...

PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray on Cyclone Tauktae related situation in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the Cyclone Tauktae related situation in the state, according to officials. This comes two days after Prime Minister Modi had reviewed the prepar...

German soccer president quits after comparing VP to Nazi

German soccer federation president Fritz Keller resigned on Monday, nearly a month after he compared one of the organizations vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge.Keller likened Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation m...

Sex workers back in business as Dutch COVID curbs ease

Sex workers will go back to work in the Netherlands this week under an easing of COVID-19 curbs, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday.Authorities will also let parks, zoos, gyms and outdoor swimming pools reopen on Wednesday, after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021