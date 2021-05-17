U.S. working "intensively" to bring Israeli-Palestinian violence to an end - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged all parties in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians to protect civilians and said the United States is working "intensively" to an end to the violence.

Blinken made the comments at a joint briefing with Denmark's foreign minister in Copenhagen.

Fighting spilled into a second week on Monday as Israel bombed what it said were underground tunnels used by Hamas and Palestinian militants fired rocket barrages at Israeli cities.

