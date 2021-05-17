Soccer-Poland squad for the European Championship

Soccer-Poland squad for the European ChampionshipReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:27 IST
The following is the Poland squad for the June 11-July 11 European Championship named by coach Paulo Sousa on Monday: Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Radoslaw Majecki, Lukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczesny
Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Pawel Dawidowicz, Kamil Glik, Michal Helik, Tomasz Kedziora, Kamil Piatkowski, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Maciej Rybus Midfielders: Przemyslaw Frankowski, Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Kacper Kozlowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Karol Linetty, Jakub Moder, Przemyslaw Placheta, Piotr Zielinski
Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Dawid Kownacki, Arkadiusz Milik, Karol Swiderski, Jakub Swierczok. Reserves: Rafal Augustyniak, Kamil Grosicki, Robert Gumny, Sebastian Szymanski
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
European stocks edge higher on earnings optimism, recovery hopes
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rally as investors begin May in bullish mood
PM Modi, European Commission president exchange views on COVID-19 situation
Strong data, earnings optimism lift European stocks
PM Modi speaks to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both exchange views on COVID-19 situation in India & EU:Statement.