Maha: 2 held for killing man over mobile phone theft

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man in Bhiwandi after accusing him of stealing a mobile phone, police said on Monday.

The man, identified as Moti Shaikh, was beaten with an iron rod and strangled in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

''A probe led to the arrest of Deepak Gautam and Vasudeo Gauram and a third person is on the run,'' Inspector NS Patil of Shanti Nagar police station said.

