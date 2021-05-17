Maha: Man kills friend during drinking session in Thane

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Thane district on Monday for allegedly killing his friend after a petty dispute, police said.

The incident happened in Vangani on Sunday night after the accused Vicky Bhavsar and victim Shivraj Konar fought following a drinking session, a Kulgaon police station official said.

''During the fight, Bhavsar strangled Konar. He has been arrested,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)