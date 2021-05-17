Maha: Man kills friend during drinking session in Thane

Maha: Man kills friend during drinking session in ThanePTI | Thane | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:43 IST
A 37-year-old man was arrested in Thane district on Monday for allegedly killing his friend after a petty dispute, police said.
The incident happened in Vangani on Sunday night after the accused Vicky Bhavsar and victim Shivraj Konar fought following a drinking session, a Kulgaon police station official said.
''During the fight, Bhavsar strangled Konar. He has been arrested,'' he added.
