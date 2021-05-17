Left Menu

Indian Navy deploys 3 ships to rescue people onboard 2 barges adrift off Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:01 IST
The Indian Navy on Monday deployed three of its frontline warships after receiving messages to rescue over 400 people onboard two barges off the Mumbai coast in view of cyclone Tauktae.

The ships deployed to extend assistance to the two barges are INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Talwar, Navy officials said.

''On receipt of a request for assistance for a barge 'P305' adrift off Heera oil fields in Bombay high area with 273 personnel onboard, INS Kochi was swiftly sailed with a despatch for search and rescue assistance,'' Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said INS Talwar has also been deployed for the search and rescue operation.

''In response to another SOS received from barge 'GAL Constructor' with 137 people onboard about 8NM from Mumbai, INS Kolkata has been sailed with despatch to render assistance,'' Commander Madhwal said.

He said several other ships and aircraft have also been readied for HARD (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) operations in the wake of cyclone Tauktae.

