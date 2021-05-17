Left Menu

Cyclone: Aaditya Thackeray reviews situation in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:03 IST
Cyclone: Aaditya Thackeray reviews situation in Mumbai
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to the BMC's disaster management cell here to review the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm Tauktae and said the authorities are doing everything to keep the people of the city safe.

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighboring areas on Monday due to the impact of the ''very severe cyclonic storm'' Tauktae which has barreled towards the Gujarat coast.

Strong winds and heavy rains uprooted trees and disrupted suburban train services in the metropolis, officials said.

Visited the Disaster Management room of the @mybmc to take an update on the current situation of the cyclone Tauktae.

''We are doing everything we can to keep you safe. For your safety, stay home. For any emergencies, call 1916, Thackeray, also the guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs tweeted.

He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started clearing fallen trees and added the Shiv Sena- ruled civic body is working to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Today's cyclone-hit wind speeds of 114 kmph, the highest ever for Mumbai in any recent records. This is a climatic pattern that we have started studying, along with its maximum impact points, waterlogging areas, and types of trees that are damaged, the Sena MLA from Worli in Mumbai added.

He said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat are in constant touch with guardian ministers and collectors of coastal Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, and Palghar districts, all affected by the cyclone, for providing assistance to the affected people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSALERT

Delhi Court sends businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in oxygen concentrators black marketing case PTI AAK RKS RKS...

Israel kills militant commander after Palestinian rocket fire, US calls for peace

Israel killed a senior Palestinian militant commander in heavy air strikes on Gaza on Monday and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire. As the fiercest hostilities in t...

Covid vaccines: Medical refrigerators makers gearing up to meet mkt needs, to go for ultra chill storage technology

Leading medical refrigerator makers such as Godrej Appliances, Voltas and Blue Star are gearing up to cater to needs of Covid vaccine manufacturers by enhancing their cooling technologies in view of the requirement to store vaccines at ultr...

Delhi HC reserves judgement on plea seeking to halt Central Vista project

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the judgement on a plea seeking direction to halt or suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project after the conclusion of the arguments of lawyers of all sides. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021