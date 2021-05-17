Left Menu

Four cattle smugglers arrested in Agra after shootout: Police

PTI | Agra | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:09 IST
Four cattle smugglers were arrested in Agra on Monday after a shootout following the recovery of 26 animals from them, police said.

The arrests were made after a truck was checked at the Korai Toll Plaza in Fatehpur Sikri of rural Agra and was found carrying the animals, being brought from Rajasthan to be sold in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh.

The truck used to transport the animals too was seized.

The police identified the alleged smugglers as Khushi Mohammad, Akram, Mohammad Feroz and Ashu.

Fatehpur Sikri Circle Officer Achhnera Mahesh Kumar said the police also seized Two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and two knives from the arrested accused.

Kumar said the arrested accused had also opened fire at the police team, which managed to arrest them.

Agra West (Rural) Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta said the accused confessed to the police that they used to buy the animals from the Rajasthan villages at Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per cow and sell them in Moradabad for slaughtering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

